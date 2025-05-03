SNGPL disconnects six more meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected six more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, one meter which taken off by consumer was recovered. One meter which was installed upside down cut off. Four metres were disconnected over using compressor for getting gas illegally.

The door-to-door of 50 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.