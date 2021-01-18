“Sound Spirit” a live musical performance featuring the young talents of the nation held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Sound Spirit is a series of live musical performances presented by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, powered by ACMA- Arts Council Music Academy

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020) Sound Spirit is a series of live musical performances presented by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, powered by ACMA- Arts Council Music Academy. Addressing the audience on the occasion President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said “Our youth doesn’t get a platform where they can perform or showcase their talents.

The purpose of initiating this series “Sound Spirit” is to create an opportunity for the music community to not only enhances their professional skills but also to create an opportunity to come and collaborate together.

” “We have been working really hard to bring the best out in the music” he added.

A large number of people were gathered at the Arts Council for the first episode of Sound Spirit “Crescendo”. Along with the ACMA students, some of the most recognized names of the music industry including Natasha Baig, Shallum Xavier, Aziz Kazi, Russel D’Souza, and Auj- the Band has performed on the occasion. The event was concluded with the special performance of the director of music academy Adnan Afaq, faculty members, and ACMA students under the curation of the creative head, Ahsan Bari.