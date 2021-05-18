Special initiative police stations to help changing police culture: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that crime control and timely solution of citizens' problems by improving the working of police stations was among his top priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that crime control and timely solution of citizens' problems by improving the working of police stations was among his top priorities.

The Punjab police has declared fiscal year 2021-22 as the year of Police station as all development funds received by the police during this period would be spent on construction and renovation of police stations and provision of modern facilities and resources in them, he added.

He said that a total of 444 police stations across the province including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad would be converted into special initiative police stations and computers, vehicles besides other electronic equipments as well as provision of all necessary facilities would be given priority.

The IGP said that the special initiative police stations have started yielding positive results, adding that more new special initiative police stations containing modern technology and smart working ideas would lead to the elimination of problems while making the police work more efficient.

It would also help changing the police station culture which would further strengthen the atmosphere of trust between the police and the people, Inam Ghani maintained.

He said that the police station is the basic unit in the police department and steps would be taken to improve the working and dignity of this basic unit.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on developmental projects of Punjab police and other departmental matters at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, IG Punjab was given a detailed briefing on the development projects of Punjab police in the new financial year. The IG Punjab directed that the main objective of special initiative police stations is to alleviate the problems of the citizens and ensure easy provision of facilities to them.

With this modern working system, all matters in the police stations are being carried out in accordance with the issued SOPs and merit. He said that DPOs should ensure regular weekly visits to the special initiative police stations in their districts.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Logistics Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Establishment, Punjab Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and other senior officers.