Strategy evolved to provide relief to people in Ramadan: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru on Sunday said that a well thought strategy had been evolved to provide maximum relief to the people in Holy month of Ramadan. 736,000 families registered under the Ehsaas program will get Rs.10,000 each through cross cheque to bring transparency and more than 50 lakh people of the province will benefit from this move, he said while talking to the media delegation led by Mardan Press Club President M. Bashir Adil and addressing the party workers at his residence. .

Zahir Shah Toru said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will definitely meet the Prime Minister for the rights of province. There will be purposeful and meaningful negotiations with the Centre. Restoring law and order will be the top priority of the incumbent government, he said.

Zahir Shah Toru arrived in Mardan today for the first time after taking the oath of his office. He was warm welcomed by a large number of party workers and people at the Ring Road.

He said that the Chief Minister will meet the Prime Minister not only for a photo session, but he will hold purposeful negotiations for the constitutional rights of the province and will not compromise on the rights of the province.

He said that for this purpose, the opposition would also be taken into confidence, it was not a matter of a single person, rather, it was the issue of rights of the province and he would go to any extent for this.

He said that if the center refused the due rights of the province, they would consider other options including approaching the Supreme Court.

The provincial food minister said that in the month of Ramadan, hoarding, adulteration and collection of excessive prices would not be tolerated at all. Clear instructions have been given to the administrations of all the districts. Bazar checking will also be carried out at night time, he added.

Zahir Shah Toru said that the development of the province was linked to peace, so it had been decided to prepare a plan of action with all stakeholders to end terrorism and restore peace.

He said Pakistan is mired in debt and Imran Khan is being punished only because he has been raising his voice to save the country from the torment of debt since day one.

The provincial minister said that it was the mission of the provincial government to give relief to the poor people. The relief policy has been changed in this Ramadan and it has been decided to give benefit to 5 million poor people, he expressed.

Along with this, he said cash assistance will also be given to widows and disabled persons for which a policy will be formulated soon.