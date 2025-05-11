Ten netted over power pilfering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday caught

10 power pilferers from various parts of the district.

According to Fesco sources, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along

with staff conducted operations against power theft in Gill Wala Bhattak,

Noori gate area, Lahore road, Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony

and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool, Shah Saleem,

Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Shair, Noor Ullah, Amir Khan, Asmatullah, Ghulam

Baqir, Shafique and Rabnawaz while steeling electricity.

Further action was underway.