The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV WAPDA House Peshawr Fort Transmission Line on 29th February from 9pm to 3pm, resultantly during the period additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Peshawar Fort and Shahi Bagh grid.

It further said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 1st March from 9am to 3pm, affecting consumers of 11 KV Pak Madical Center, Bashirabad, Karimpura, Dabgari, QissaKhwani, Allied Ward LRH, Radio Pak, Governor House, Kohati Gate, Fort Jail, ChowkYadgar, Kakshal, LRH, Sectriate, Shuba Bazar, Deans Center and MES 1, JudicalComplex feeders.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Dilzak Grid Station on 29th February from 9am to 12pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Bela 1, Pakha Ghulam and Guluzai feeders will face inconveniences.

Moreover, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dilzak Grid Station on 29th February from 12pm to 3pm, affecting consumers of 11 KV OPF, Wadpaga 1,2, Jinnah Madical College feeders. Besides, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on 29th February and 1st March from 8am to 6pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Transmission Line and 11 KV Gee Mill feeders will face inconveniences.