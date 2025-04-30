Two Awarded Life Term In Murder Cases, 4 Others Acquitted
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The local courts sentenced two accused to life imprisonment in separate murder cases while their four alleged accomplices were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
According to the prosecution, Abdul Mannan alias Viki Bomb, a resident of Liaquat Abad No.1, along with his accomplices Abdul Jabbar alias Bari and Sohail alias Kaka, allegedly shot dead his rival Shahzaib to avenge an old enmity in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station on May 8, 2022.
After observing evidence and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Dildar Shah awarded life imprisonment to Abdul Mannan alias Viki Bomb under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code.
The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC); otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional term of six months.
However, the court acquitted Abdul Jabbar and Sohail by giving them benefit of doubt.
Meanwhile, in another murder case of Nishatabad police station, Additional Sessions Judge Munir Hussain Gill sentenced accused Zeeshan alias Shan Gill resident of Chak No.1-GB Rasoolpur to life imprisonment under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
According to the prosecution, the accused along with two accomplices had killed his rival on February 24, 2022.
The learned judge Munir Hussain Gill also directed the convict to pay Rs.800,000 as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of the CrPC, otherwise, he would have to experience an additional imprisonment of six months in case of default of payment.
The remaining two accused in this case were also acquitted due to insufficient evidence.
Recent Stories
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO Dera commends brave Police response to Terrorist attack on Daraban Police station6 minutes ago
-
2-member criminals gang arrested6 minutes ago
-
Two awarded life term in murder cases, 4 others acquitted6 minutes ago
-
Renewables First & New Energy Nexus launch CLIP to power country's climate tech ecosystem16 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer awarded life term16 minutes ago
-
Netherlands embassy celebrates King's Day with sports diplomacy focus16 minutes ago
-
India exposed as global terror sponsor:Ashrafi16 minutes ago
-
Young leaders unite for climate action at the PCF Climate Youth Summit 202516 minutes ago
-
ATH moves towards paperless future with donation of 54 smart computers16 minutes ago
-
Governor appoints Dr. Yaqoob Bangash as permanent Principal Edwards College16 minutes ago
-
ADC Gohar urges strong preventive measures in dengue control meeting16 minutes ago
-
PPP to hold Labour Day function at Nishtar Hall16 minutes ago