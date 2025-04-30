Open Menu

Two Awarded Life Term In Murder Cases, 4 Others Acquitted

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The local courts sentenced two accused to life imprisonment in separate murder cases while their four alleged accomplices were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, Abdul Mannan alias Viki Bomb, a resident of Liaquat Abad No.1, along with his accomplices Abdul Jabbar alias Bari and Sohail alias Kaka, allegedly shot dead his rival Shahzaib to avenge an old enmity in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station on May 8, 2022.

After observing evidence and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Dildar Shah awarded life imprisonment to Abdul Mannan alias Viki Bomb under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code.

The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC); otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional term of six months.

However, the court acquitted Abdul Jabbar and Sohail by giving them benefit of doubt.

Meanwhile, in another murder case of Nishatabad police station, Additional Sessions Judge Munir Hussain Gill sentenced accused Zeeshan alias Shan Gill resident of Chak No.1-GB Rasoolpur to life imprisonment under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the prosecution, the accused along with two accomplices had killed his rival on February 24, 2022.

The learned judge Munir Hussain Gill also directed the convict to pay Rs.800,000 as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of the CrPC, otherwise, he would have to experience an additional imprisonment of six months in case of default of payment.

The remaining two accused in this case were also acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

