Two kanal public land retrieved from illegal occupants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday retrieved two kanal government land from illegal occupants after demolishing illegal constructions in a graveyard at Kakshal locality of the City.

The administration has also arrested one person over making illegal constructions on graveyard land at Kakshal and retrieved the occupied two kanal land from his possession.

The operation was initiated on a tip received by district administration about illegal constructions on graveyard land that prompted immediate action for demolition of illegal constructions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation would continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting encroachments would face stern legal action.