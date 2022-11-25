Two suspected dacoits held after police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A team of investigators of Police Station Sadiqabad faced heavy gunfire while carrying out a raid to arrest three suspected dacoits in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station here on Thursday night, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

However, all cops remained unhurt and two suspected dacoits namely Yasir and Adil including an injured were netted during an exchange of firing. Later, the injured suspected dacoit, Yasir was moved to the hospital for medical treatment, he said.

The spokesman said that a police team acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station. As the police party reached the spot, three suspected dacoits opened unprovoked firing on the police party.

Two accused were rounded up while third managed to escape from the scene, he added.

A case was registered against the accused after recovering a stolen motorcycle, pistols, and ammunition.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to have committed robberies in different areas of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The spokesman informed that the motorcycle recovered from the possession of the suspected dacoits was snatched two months ago from New Town area.

City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police party for netting the suspected dacoits.