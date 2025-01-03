Uraan Pakistan to pave path for economic prosperity with revolutionary plans: Ikhtiar Wali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Uran Pakistan program is widely praised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where economic experts termed it a significant step forward to put the country on the path of economic and industrial development on fast track basis. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the economic position of Pakistan is growing stronger with each passing day, and is improving beyond the expectations of international organizations.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, PMLN KP spokesman said this while talking to APP here Friday. He said that the Uran Pakistan was a landmark initiative that would revitalize the national economy and give upward push to industrial development besides opening the gates of foreign investment.

He said that the rate of inflation was at the lowest level of 4.1 percent during the last 81 months and the country’s economy that was at the verge of default in past was now included in one of stable economies, which signified PMLN government's prudent policies on economic front. The foreign receipts in first five months of the financial year 2025 are 15 billion Dollars and the figure is hoped to increase to 35 billion dollars at the end of the current financial year, he expressed.

"pakistan stock exchange in on a most positive trend as compared to last 22 years and regarded as second best stock exchange of the world and first in Asia. The policy rate has been brought to 13 percent from 22 percent and record increase was witnessed in import and export in first six months i.e. 10.52 percent and 6.11 percent respectively. Under ‘Uraan Pakistan’, five more long term economic plans have been targeted for 2035 while target has been set to take target of national GDP to one trillion till 2035 besides fixation of 6pc growth rate in next 5 years. Uraan Pakistan also aimed formation of export based economy, bring digital revolution in country, tackling of environmental changes , development of energy infrastructure and establishment of society on equity.

Other objectives of Uraan Pakistan include taking export to 60 billion dollars in next five years, increase of GDP to six percent, target of free lancing industry to 5 billion Dollar for which 200,000 IT graduates would be prepared each year".

Ikhtiar Wali Khan said a significant decrease of 50 percent in Green House Gases has been planned in next five years, 20 percent increase in cultivable land, increasing water storage capacity to 10 million acre feet, 10 percent increase in renewable energy, decrease of poverty level to 13 percent and initiating of development projects under private-Public partnership is also included in targets of Uraan Pakistan. He said the economy has achieved strong path during last six months and excellent positive environment for investors were created.

Professor Dr Naeem Khattak, former Chairman Economics Department at University of Peshawar said that Uraan Pakistan was an inclusive framework aims to address several structural issues in the country's economy, with a focus on sustainable development, modernization of key sectors, and fostering an environment conducive to both local and foreign investment. He said Pakistan's economy has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including high inflation, slow industrial growth, fluctuating exchange rates, and rising unemployment.

These issues, coupled with mounting external debt, have hindered the country’s ability to unlock its full potential. Despite its vast natural resources and young, dynamic workforce, the lack of consistent economic policies and a solid developmental framework has held back progress, he said.

Dr Naeem said that "Uraan Pakistan" initiative was seen as a pivotal step in creating an economic environment that was stable, resilient, and inclusive. By streamlining key areas such as governance, industry, energy, agriculture, and social welfare, the government aims to build a strong foundation that will support both short-term recovery and long-term prosperity, he added.