US condemns brutal attack on school bus in Khuzdar

US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker says murder of innocent children is beyond comprehension.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker has condemned the brutal, unconscionable attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

In a statement, she said the murder of innocent children is beyond comprehension.

Expressing grief with the families who lost loved ones, US Chargé d'Affaires said our thoughts are with those recovering.

She said no child should ever fear going to school and we stand with those in Pakistan working to end this violence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta this evening to review the law-and-order situation following the recent terror attack in Khuzdar.

He was accompanied by Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Mohsin Naqvi, and Attaullah Tarar.

Upon arrival at Quetta Airport, the Prime Minister was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti along with members of the provincial cabinet.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will chair a series of meetings and briefings.

A high-level security meeting focusing on the overall law and order situation in Balochistan is also expected.