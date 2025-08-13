USC closure part of phased restructuring plan: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the closure of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was part of a phased restructuring process approved by a Cabinet Committee on Right-Sizing, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing losses.

In response to a point raised by Asifa Bhutto Zardari on point of order, he said that in initial step loss-making outlets were shut down besides releasing daily-wage staff. However, a separate package was formulated for contractual and regular employees to ensure their financial security, he said.

He said, “Permanent staff will be adjusted where possible, and those availing the package will receive payments running into billions of rupees as part of their severance”.

The minister said that the government was shifting towards direct cash transfers through a digital wallet system, citing the Rs20 billion Ramazan Package as an example where beneficiaries received funds directly instead of standing in long queues at USC.

“By providing cash, people can buy items of their choice rather than being restricted to a limited range of products,” he said.

Rana Tanveer said that protests had taken place over the closures, including a sit-in. On the Prime Minister’s directions, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah held talks with representatives of USC and they reached at some understandings.

He assured that house that a meeting with the relevant stakeholders could be arranged to discuss the matter further.

Earlier, Asifa Bhutto Zardari expressed concern over closure of USC and demanded of the government to reconsider its decision.

Rana Tanveer said he was ready to coordinate with parliamentary committees and relevant ministries, including the Interior Ministry, to review recommendations and forward them to the Cabinet for consideration.

/APP-rzr-raz