Open Menu

USC Closure Part Of Phased Restructuring Plan: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM

USC closure part of phased restructuring plan: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the closure of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) was part of a phased restructuring process approved by a Cabinet Committee on Right-Sizing, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing losses.

In response to a point raised by Asifa Bhutto Zardari on point of order, he said that in initial step loss-making outlets were shut down besides releasing daily-wage staff. However, a separate package was formulated for contractual and regular employees to ensure their financial security, he said.

He said, “Permanent staff will be adjusted where possible, and those availing the package will receive payments running into billions of rupees as part of their severance”.

The minister said that the government was shifting towards direct cash transfers through a digital wallet system, citing the Rs20 billion Ramazan Package as an example where beneficiaries received funds directly instead of standing in long queues at USC.

“By providing cash, people can buy items of their choice rather than being restricted to a limited range of products,” he said.

Rana Tanveer said that protests had taken place over the closures, including a sit-in. On the Prime Minister’s directions, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah held talks with representatives of USC and they reached at some understandings.

He assured that house that a meeting with the relevant stakeholders could be arranged to discuss the matter further.

Earlier, Asifa Bhutto Zardari expressed concern over closure of USC and demanded of the government to reconsider its decision.

Rana Tanveer said he was ready to coordinate with parliamentary committees and relevant ministries, including the Interior Ministry, to review recommendations and forward them to the Cabinet for consideration.

/APP-rzr-raz

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

25 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

31 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

58 minutes ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

1 hour ago
 Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

2 hours ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

3 hours ago
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

3 hours ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

4 hours ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan