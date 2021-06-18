UrduPoint.com
Use Of New Nematode Control Measures Can Reduce Health, Environmental Issues: Vice Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :We can significantly increase our crop's productions by availing and using the latest tools and establishing the industry according to the modern lines. In today's world, science and technology play a very important role and countries, which are using it, are ahead of others as they have an edge in the competitions.

Discovering and using new knowledge implementing it to solve problems has been a matter of urgency and Pakistan's economy can be improved easily if it adapts to modern requirements in the field of agriculture.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi here on Friday while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day training workshop titled 'Present Era of Ecofriendly Nematode Management Strategies' .

The two-day training session was jointly organized by the National Nematological Research Centre, KU, Pakistan Society of Nematologists, and supported by the Pakistan Science Foundation. It was held at the KU's NNRC and attended by a total of 50 participants including trainees from Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Islamia University, Bahawalpur, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Plant Disease Research Institute, Tandojam, Sindh Agriculture University, Umerkot Campus, Utal, Balochistan, Jinnah University for Women, Karachi, Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management, KU, and other departments of varsity and others.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that the objective of the NNRC is to promote the subject of pneumology in the country. He stressed that ecofriendly nematode management strategies should be adopted across the country to have fruitful results.

On this occasion, the KU Dean Faculty of Science Professor Dr Nasira Khatun while emphasizing the title of the workshop, said that maintaining health and environment as the Primary goal is essential.

Parton-in-Chief of Pakistan Society of Nematologists Professor Dr Manzoor H. Soomro talked about the role of the KU NNRC in disseminating the subject of nematology and said the centre is promoting research skills among young researchers.

The Director NNRC Professor Dr Saboohi Raza briefly highlighted the contributions of NNRC in the field of nematology and shed light on the importance of nematodes, their identification, and eco-friendly management strategies.

