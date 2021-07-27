Very high to medium flood likely in rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Indus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that high to very high flood is expected in river Jhelum (upstream Mangla) and in river Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad Headworks while medium to high flood is likely in the nullahs of rivers Chenab and Ravi, besides, low to medium floods in river Indus at Tarbela (upstream) during Wednesday to Friday.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, currently all main rivers i.e. Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are discharging "Normal Flows" and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

The Combined Live Storage of major reservoirs of Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma is 6.608 MAF i.e. 49 percent of total value of 13.516 MAF.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal (India) are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet whereas yesterday's low-pressure area over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India) has weakened. Trough of Westerly Wave continues to persist over Northern parts of Afghanistan with seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm and rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated heavy falls over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad and D.

G. Khan Divisions of Punjab Province including upper catchments of all main rivers during the upcoming 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur Divisions (Punjab) and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the said period.

Fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls and one or two extremely heavy falls are expected over Northern and Northeastern Punjab including upper catchments of all main rivers during the next 72 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls may also occur over D.G. Khan Division of Punjab and Peshawar, Kohat, Banu and D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province during the said period.

All concerned authorities are strictly advised to remain alert , monitor the weather and flood situation closely and ensure fool proof precautionary measures well in time to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damage to important installations including public and private properties