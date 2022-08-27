UrduPoint.com

WaterAid Helps Families Hit By Devastating Floods In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 08:53 PM

WaterAid helps families hit by devastating floods in Pakistan

WaterAid is helping thousands of families hit by the worst floods that have hit Pakistan, by handing out hygiene kits with soap, towels and jerrycans, disinfection of water resources and by setting up safely managed toilets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :WaterAid is helping thousands of families hit by the worst floods that have hit Pakistan, by handing out hygiene kits with soap, towels and jerrycans, disinfection of water resources and by setting up safely managed toilets.

The development organization has initially allocated PKR 30 million (over US$136,00) for initial emergency relief to over 40,000 people affected by the floods.

Heavy monsoon rains and floods have affected 30 million people in Pakistan since mid-June, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Over 900 people were killed by devastating monsoon rains and floods including 326 children and at least 95,350 homes have been destroyed.

WaterAid has initiated the flood response with the help of its local partners in Badin (Sindh), Rajanpur (Punjab) and Swat (Khyber Pukhtunkhwa) Districts and will focus on the disinfection of drinking water sources, provision of hygiene kits, construction of temporary toilets in schools/camps, clearance of flood water, awareness sessions on safe water, sanitation, and personal hygiene.

It will also pay attention on supporting specific needs of women and girls in the flood affected areas including provision of menstrual hygiene kits and supporting journalists in conducting investigative and responsible stories about the floods and issues of water, sanitation and hygiene.

WaterAid Pakistan Country Director Arif Jabbar Khan said: "The situation for families is extremely dire and it is likely to continue for months. People have lost their homes, their belongings, they have lost family members. Clean water sources and toilets have been washed away or damaged, meaning people are forced to drink contaminated water � with disease outbreaks only one glass of dirty water away. It's vital to help people with food and shelter, but also soap, towels, jerrycans, so they can practice basic hygiene and avoid diseases like diarrhea.""Water sources need to be restored, and it's important people have access to decent toilets, to prevent disease outbreaks. Our initial response is for two months but we will continue to expand our response as we raise more funds. We will also continue our efforts through our ongoing WASH programmes that specifically focus on climate-resilient water, sanitation and hygiene, especially for women-headed households and marginalized groups."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan United Nations Punjab Flood Water Swat Rajanpur Badin Pakistani Rupee Women Family Million Rains

Recent Stories

CM Bizenjo takes notice of price increasing of LPG ..

CM Bizenjo takes notice of price increasing of LPG in Quetta

23 seconds ago
 Provincial machinery being mobilized for relief, e ..

Provincial machinery being mobilized for relief, evacuation activities: Saif

26 seconds ago
 Turkey Urges France to Recognize Consequences of C ..

Turkey Urges France to Recognize Consequences of Colonial Past - Foreign Ministr ..

27 seconds ago
 Govt committed to hold LB polls : PM, AJK

Govt committed to hold LB polls : PM, AJK

29 seconds ago
 Cyberattack hits Montenegro government

Cyberattack hits Montenegro government

59 minutes ago
 NHA mobilized to restore link roads, Khawazakhela, ..

NHA mobilized to restore link roads, Khawazakhela, Tank grid stations rehabilita ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.