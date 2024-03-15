Weather To Remain Dry In Most Districts In KP, Cold In Upper District Continue
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Weather will remain dry in most districts of the province, including Peshawar, while upper districts will remain cold, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Friday.
the upper districts are likely to experience light rain with thundershowers and snowfall over the mountains with a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, said the official of the Meteorological Department.
It is likely to rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius and the humidity ratio in the air is 80 percent recorded, said the Meteorological Department official.
During the next 24 hours, the weather will remain dry in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while it will remain cold in upper districts, he added.
Thunderstorms and snow fell on the mountains in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and heavy rain is expected on Friday in Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astor, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
In the last 24 hours of weather, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan received rain with strong winds and thunder and snowfall in the mountains, the official said. He disclosed that the highest rainfall including Balakot 30, Dir (Upper 28 and Lower 04), Patan 17, Kakul 14, Drosh 06, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 04, Chitral 03, Bacha Khan (Airport 01), Kashmir (Kotli 27), Garhi Dupatta 22, Rawalkot 21, Muzaffarabad (Airport 17 and City 14 mm rain recorded.
He said 02 inches of snowfall was also recorded in Malam Jabba.
Recent Stories
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over resisting robbery3 minutes ago
-
AJK President calls EU to play role for solution of Kashmir issue13 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city23 minutes ago
-
Need to embody virtues of Hazrat Fatima (RA) in our lives: APHC leader Mirwaiz23 minutes ago
-
Car-bike collision in Hub claims 3 lives1 hour ago
-
Youth killed, brother injured over old enmity2 hours ago
-
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'12 hours ago
-
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions12 hours ago
-
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Prophet's Mosque12 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept12 hours ago
-
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti12 hours ago
-
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza13 hours ago