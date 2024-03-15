Weather to remain dry in most districts in KP, cold in upper district continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Weather will remain dry in most districts of the province, including Peshawar, while upper districts will remain cold, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Friday.

the upper districts are likely to experience light rain with thundershowers and snowfall over the mountains with a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, said the official of the Meteorological Department.

It is likely to rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius and the humidity ratio in the air is 80 percent recorded, said the Meteorological Department official.

During the next 24 hours, the weather will remain dry in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while it will remain cold in upper districts, he added.

Thunderstorms and snow fell on the mountains in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and heavy rain is expected on Friday in Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astor, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

In the last 24 hours of weather, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan received rain with strong winds and thunder and snowfall in the mountains, the official said. He disclosed that the highest rainfall including Balakot 30, Dir (Upper 28 and Lower 04), Patan 17, Kakul 14, Drosh 06, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 04, Chitral 03, Bacha Khan (Airport 01), Kashmir (Kotli 27), Garhi Dupatta 22, Rawalkot 21, Muzaffarabad (Airport 17 and City 14 mm rain recorded.

He said 02 inches of snowfall was also recorded in Malam Jabba.