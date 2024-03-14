Weather To Remain Dry In Most Districts Of KP
Published March 14, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The weather will remain dry in most of the districts of Peshawar province, while it will remain cold in the upper districts, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
Light rain with strong winds and thunder in Kohistan and Mansehra and chances of snowfall on mountains, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 12 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department disclosed. It is likely to rise to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius and humidity ratio in the air is 90% recorded, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
During the next 24 hours, the weather will remain dry in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while it will remain cold in upper districts and there may be light rain with thunderstorms at few places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and snowfall on mountains, he added.
He said, heavy rain is expected on Thursday in Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astor, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.
In the last 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan received rain with strong winds and thunder and snowfall in the mountains.
The highest rainfall is Dir (Upper 20, Lower 14), Patan 16, Kakol 14, Malam Jabba, Chitral 13, Mirkhani, Darosh, Saidu Sharif 12, Kalam 11, Balakot 09, Charat 06, Peshawar (City) 04, Bacha Khan (Airport), Takht Bhai, Parachinar 03, Bannu 01 mm of rain was recorded. He said 03 inches of snow was also recorded in Malam Jabba and 02 inches in Kalam.
