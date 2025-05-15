World Hypertension Day: Experts Call For Regular Blood Pressure Check-ups
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, cardiologists from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur held a press conference at the Sukkur Press Club, highlighting the dangers of hypertension, often referred to as a "silent killer."
Dr. Javed and Dr. Iftikhar Shah stated that hypertension is a rapidly growing health issue affecting approximately 1.3 billion people worldwide and 18% of Pakistan's population. Alarmingly, nearly 50% of those affected remain unaware of their condition due to lack of regular blood pressure check-ups.
The experts emphasized that hypertension often shows no symptoms in its early stages, making it crucial for individuals to undergo regular screenings. Untreated hypertension can lead to severe complications, including heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and vision loss.
The doctors attributed the rise in hypertension cases to factors such as poor lifestyle choices, stress, smoking, lack of exercise, obesity, and excessive salt consumption.
They also pointed out that socioeconomic issues, including limited access to healthcare, contribute to the prevalence of the disease.
Dr. Javed highlighted that in Pakistan, only 3% of hypertension patients have their blood pressure under control through medication, while many others either do not seek treatment or are non-compliant, which can be life-threatening.
The experts urged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles, reduce salt intake, and exercise regularly. They also stressed the importance of regular blood pressure check-ups, particularly for individuals over 30 years of age, to detect and manage hypertension early.
The cardiologists expressed concern about the growing trend of substance abuse among youth, which increases their risk of developing hypertension and other serious health issues. They advised the public to prioritize home-cooked meals, limit fast food consumption, and avoid tobacco products to reduce the risk of hypertension.
