Yasmin Rashid Challenges Nawaz Sharif’s Results Before LHC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Maryam Nawaz, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Khawaja Asif  of the PML-N and Aleem Khan of IPP face writ petitions and challenges in the Lahore High Court by their political rivals.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday challenged the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif in NA-130 before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who is behind the bars and could not do her election campaign, moved the petition through her counsel and questioned the results of NA-130. She asked the court to order the ECP to halt the results and order it for recounting.

Many other runner up candidates also challenged the results of the elections before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Independent candidate Shehzad Farooq also objected to Maryam Nawaz's success in Lahore's NA-119, while PTI-supported independent candidate Zaheer Abbas Khokhar challenged the victory of PML-N's Ata Tarar in NA-127.

In Sialkot's NA-71, PTI-supported candidate Rehana also sought a vote recount, disputing the success of PML-N veteran Khawaja Asif. Similarly, the victory of IPP President Aleem Khan in Lahore's NA-117 faced challenge from a rival candidate.

Another contestation arises from Lahore's NA-117, where IPP President Aleem Khan's victory is under scrutiny by a rival candidate.

The Lahore High Court also received a plea challenging against the results of NA-126, with Malik Tauqeer Khokhar contesting the victory of Saif ul Malook Khokhar, alongside the Returning Officer and the Election Commission.

Additionally, the victory of another PML-N candidate, Malik Khalid Khokhar from Lahore's PP-169, has been contested in court by the opposing candidate.

In Multan's NA-148, a PTI-supported independent candidate has petitioned for a vote recount, following the narrow victory of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

On other hand, Independent candidate Arsalan Khalid challenged the result of NA-248, won by MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

In another development, Haleem Adil Shaikh, the PTI leader, challenged the outcome of NA-238 in the Sindh High Court, where MQM's Sadiq Iftikhar emerged victorious from the Karachi seat.

