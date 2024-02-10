Yasmin Rashid Challenges Nawaz Sharif’s Results Before LHC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Maryam Nawaz, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Khawaja Asif of the PML-N and Aleem Khan of IPP face writ petitions and challenges in the Lahore High Court by their political rivals.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday challenged the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif in NA-130 before the Lahore High Court (LHC).
Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who is behind the bars and could not do her election campaign, moved the petition through her counsel and questioned the results of NA-130. She asked the court to order the ECP to halt the results and order it for recounting.
Many other runner up candidates also challenged the results of the elections before the Lahore High Court (LHC).
Independent candidate Shehzad Farooq also objected to Maryam Nawaz's success in Lahore's NA-119, while PTI-supported independent candidate Zaheer Abbas Khokhar challenged the victory of PML-N's Ata Tarar in NA-127.
In Sialkot's NA-71, PTI-supported candidate Rehana also sought a vote recount, disputing the success of PML-N veteran Khawaja Asif. Similarly, the victory of IPP President Aleem Khan in Lahore's NA-117 faced challenge from a rival candidate.
Another contestation arises from Lahore's NA-117, where IPP President Aleem Khan's victory is under scrutiny by a rival candidate.
The Lahore High Court also received a plea challenging against the results of NA-126, with Malik Tauqeer Khokhar contesting the victory of Saif ul Malook Khokhar, alongside the Returning Officer and the Election Commission.
Additionally, the victory of another PML-N candidate, Malik Khalid Khokhar from Lahore's PP-169, has been contested in court by the opposing candidate.
In Multan's NA-148, a PTI-supported independent candidate has petitioned for a vote recount, following the narrow victory of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.
On other hand, Independent candidate Arsalan Khalid challenged the result of NA-248, won by MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
In another development, Haleem Adil Shaikh, the PTI leader, challenged the outcome of NA-238 in the Sindh High Court, where MQM's Sadiq Iftikhar emerged victorious from the Karachi seat.
Recent Stories
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Additional SHO martyred, two terrorists killed in a gunfire in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
CM opens police Khidmat Markaz at Shadman20 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR25 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif calls on Asif Zardari to form government; contacts MQM30 minutes ago
-
PML-N intensifies efforts to form government30 minutes ago
-
Dr Javed highlights Rs 90 bln investment in health sector30 minutes ago
-
CM visits PSCA, reviews monitoring process30 minutes ago
-
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: President35 minutes ago
-
Two bodies found from Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
Hajj app launched to facilitate pilgrims: Aneeq Ahmed1 hour ago
-
SHO martyred, three terrorists killed as in attack on police van in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
Six Ex CMs KP defeated by political rivals in Election 20242 hours ago