"Youm-e-Tashakur" observed in Capital with prayers, public activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In connection with "Youm-e-Tashakur" (Day of Gratitude), various activities were organized across the Federal capital.

The day began with Quran recitation at the Faisal Mosque, where prayers were offered for the country’s progress and stability.

The event at the mosque was attended by worshippers from different parts of the city. They gathered early in the morning to take part in the recitation, which was dedicated to peace, unity, and national development.

Religious leaders led special prayers, asking for continued progress and strength for the nation. The Faisal Mosque remained the central location for spiritual observance throughout the morning.

Apart from religious activities, the district administration carried out visits to multiple public places, including F-9 Park, to inspect facilities and ensure smooth execution of planned events.

In this regard, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General led a team of magistrates to monitor arrangements and interact with staff on duty. These visits were aimed at checking cleanliness, security, and public convenience measures.

Officials from different departments accompanied the inspection teams. They reviewed the condition of recreational spots and assessed whether facilities were functioning properly for visitors.

The administration also directed teams to remain available at key locations throughout the day. Their responsibility was to provide assistance and maintain order wherever public gatherings were expected.

In F-9 Park, teams surveyed the walking tracks, public washrooms, and green areas. They ensured that visitors could enjoy the space without any difficulties. Sanitation workers were seen on duty, keeping the environment clean and safe.

Authorities said that efforts were being made to keep all public spaces accessible and visitor-friendly during the day. Coordination between departments helped carry out the inspection drive without disruption.

According to officials, the purpose of these visits was to promote public participation and support a peaceful environment in the city. Feedback from citizens was also taken into account during the visits.

Public response to the observance was positive. Families and individuals visited different parks and participated in community gatherings. Many said the initiative helped them reflect on national unity and express their appreciation for peace and progress.

Security arrangements were also reviewed. Police personnel remained deployed at various sites to maintain safety and guide the public. Surveillance systems in public areas were active, and emergency teams were kept on alert.

The administration said that no major issues were reported during the day. Public cooperation remained smooth, and officials expressed satisfaction over the way the events were carried out.

Cleanliness drives were part of the overall plan. Waste collection teams made regular rounds, especially in parks and recreational zones. Visitors were also encouraged to follow safety and cleanliness guidelines.

In some areas, volunteers joined district teams to support crowd management and provide basic guidance to the public. Their involvement helped improve the overall experience for families and groups visiting the locations.

District officials appreciated the cooperation of various departments and the general public. They said the purpose of "Youm-e-Tashakur" was not only to offer prayers but also to encourage responsibility and participation among citizens.

As the day continued, many residents of Islamabad were seen visiting landmarks and green spaces with families. Authorities kept monitoring key locations till late evening to ensure peaceful observance of the day.

The day passed with smooth coordination between citizens and authorities, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility.

