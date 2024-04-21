Zoology Congress to kick off on April 23 in UAJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is ready to kick off the three-day 42nd World Pakistan Congress of Zoology, facilitating global discourse on the latest innovations and persistent challenges in the field.

The Zoology Congress is going to commence on April 23 (Tuesday), amidst the picturesque surroundings of the King Abdullah Campus. The conference will serve as the global platform for this significant event, drawing in distinguished scientists, researchers, faculty members, and scholars from across the world.

Under the auspices of the Zoological Society of Pakistan, the congress will witness the gathering of leading minds in zoology from various countries, including the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Greece, China, and Turkey. With an expected attendance of over 1000 participants, the congress assures a rich exchange of ideas before the gathering of science researchers, with more than 500 researchers slated to present their latest discoveries.

Confirming their presence, the Vice-Chancellors from prominent institutions such as the University of Baltistan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sindh, Preston University Karachi, Islamia College University Peshawar, University of Okara, Baba Guru-Nanak University Faisalabad, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, and Federal urdu University of Arts Sciences and Technology, among others, will be in attendance to grace the occasion.

The comprehensive agenda spanning three days will encompass a wide range of sessions addressing the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the field of zoology. Topics including entomology, cell biology, molecular biology, environmental biotechnology, and wildlife conservation will be explored through interactive discussions, lectures, and presentations.

The grand opening ceremony, scheduled to start at 9:00 AM at the main auditorium of UAJK's King Abdullah Campus, will be honored by Chief Guest Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Haq. Besides, notable dignitaries, including Vice Chancellor UAJK Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and officials from the Zoological Society of Pakistan, will acknowledge the invaluable contributions of researchers in zoology, with medals and awards to be conferred on the occasion.

Every effort has been meticulously made to ensure the seamless execution of the congress, with all arrangements in place to accommodate the needs of delegates from across the globe, facilitating their participation in this prestigious conference.

