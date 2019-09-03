UrduPoint.com
Chand Sahkeel 47 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:02 PM

Abid Ali's daughter appeals for prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Renowned Pakistani T.V and film actor Abid Ali was hospitalized on Monday due to deteriorating health condition.

According to details, the actor was admitted to Karachi's Liaquat Hospital due to disease related to liver.

Abid Ali's daughter had requested the whole country and his fans to pray for his quick recovery however doctors had declared the disease on its terminal stage.

Actors started a campaign on social media to pray for his early recovery, many famous actors came forward for the moral support of the actor and his family.

The actor was born in Quetta in 1952 , he started his acting journey with Pakistan Television, he married twice both his wives Humera Ali and Rabia Noreen worked on television, his daughters were actors as well.

Abid Ali had received the presidential award for his extra ordinary performance, he acquired fame by working in "Waris" play written by Amjad islam Amjad since then he did not look back and worked in many successful dramas and movies, adding due to strong pitched voice he did many voice overs.

Recently he appeared in a movie" Heer Maan Ja" alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq, the iconic actor showed marvelous performance in many drama serials of private channels despite of bad health.

