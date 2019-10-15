Alhamra will stage play 'Jahaiz' at GGC on Friday

(@Aneesah05582539)

The Lahore Arts Council's 'Alhamra on the Wheels' will present a play, Jahaiz, at the Government Girls College (GGC), Gulberg, on Friday

According to a council spokesperson, the purpose of the drama is to encourage students to stay away from the social evil of Jahaiz (dowery).

The play will be presented by the Azad Theatre.

It is written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the council was arranging the play to prevent the spread of the evil in our society and to provide students with awareness of the social evil.

"Through this play, the LAC wanted to convey a message to students and youth that if we are determined, our society can get rid of the evil," he added.