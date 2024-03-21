Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena Embraces Islam
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
The Indian artist says that he has embraced Islam after being impressed by holy month of Ramadan.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2024) Renowned Indian actor Vivian Dsena has officially embraced Islam, as reported by Indian media sources on Thursday.
The Bollywood actor said that he accepted islam just because of spirituality attached to the holy month of Ramadan.
“I used to fast even before this announcement. I had been fasting for the last six years,” said Dsena while making proper announcement.
He said that he attributed his decision to the profound spirituality associated with the holy month of Ramadan.
“Fasting constitutes one of the five pillars of Islam,” said Dsena, adding that this is obligatory for every Muslim.
He said that there is a profound connection to humanity fostered through fasting. The actor disclosed that his decision to embrace Islam occurred during last year's Ramadan and that he has faithfully observed fasting for the past six years.
Recent Stories
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Daniel Bruhl on playing Karl Lagerfeld: 'He walked like a matador'8 days ago
-
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan9 days ago
-
How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?9 days ago
-
Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show10 days ago
-
Rumours of Aya Nakamura Olympics performance spark far-right backlash10 days ago
-
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest10 days ago
-
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances12 days ago
-
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect13 days ago
-
Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March19 days ago
-
SZA: the witty pop chameleon with the most Grammy nods20 days ago
-
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America26 days ago
-
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts27 days ago