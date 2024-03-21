Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Indian artist says that he has embraced Islam after being impressed by holy month of Ramadan.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2024) Renowned Indian actor Vivian Dsena has officially embraced Islam, as reported by Indian media sources on Thursday.

The Bollywood actor said that he accepted islam just because of spirituality attached to the holy month of Ramadan.

“I used to fast even before this announcement. I had been fasting for the last six years,” said Dsena while making proper announcement.

He said that he attributed his decision to the profound spirituality associated with the holy month of Ramadan.

“Fasting constitutes one of the five pillars of Islam,” said Dsena, adding that this is obligatory for every Muslim.

He said that there is a profound connection to humanity fostered through fasting. The actor disclosed that his decision to embrace Islam occurred during last year's Ramadan and that he has faithfully observed fasting for the past six years.