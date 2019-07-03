(@mahnoorsheikh03)

He is known for writing the song 'Dil Dil Pakistan' that became popular all over the world and is considered as one of the best patriotic songs of Pakistan.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) Nisar Nasik, the lyricist of famous national song Dil Dil Pakistan, has passed away after prolonged illness.

He was an eminent urdu and Punjabi poet. He passed away in Rawalpindi today at the age of 76.

Sung by late Junaid Jamshed, the song took Vital Signs to new heights of success.

Despite its immense popularity, very few people know about the creator of this song as it was Nisar Nasik who was behind the lyrics of Dil Dil Pakistan that still echo in Pakistan and around the world.

During the last days of his life, Nasik suffered from mild blindness as well as amnesia but he thoroughly remembered his most iconic song.

He wrote two books, Chothi Simat Ka Musafirand Dil Dil Pakistan. Nisar Nasik also wrote songs for many films.

He remained associated with Radio Pakistan long time and also wrote for Pakistan Television.

Pakistan Television awarded him life time achievement award for his contribution in literature.