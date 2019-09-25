Opera star Placido Domingo withdraws from all future Met performances

(@Aneesah05582539)

Placido Domingo, the legendary opera singer facing myriad sexual harassment accusations, is withdrawing from all future performances at New York's Metropolitan Opera, both he and the institution announced Tuesday

The Met previously had said it would wait for those results, and Domingo's split with the Manhattan house comes after reports of internal strife over Domingo's continued association there.The American Guild of Musical Artists has also launched an independent investigation into accusations against Domingo, "given the uncertainty surrounding the investigations of our signatory companies," its national executive director Len Egert announced earlier this month.Many fans and fellow performers leapt to Domingo's defense when the accusations broke, with many calling him an innocent "ladies man" who women adored.An NPR report said the Met Opera's general manager, Peter Gelb, had held a closed door meeting over the weekend to tell employees he had not suspended Domingo because the AP accounts lacked "corroboration."According to the report many employees at the Met had confided anger and fear over Domingo's continued work there, with one person even calling in sick to avoid work with the artist.The growing #MeToo scandal comes not long after the Met ended its decades long relationship with James Levine, the house's former music director who was fired in 2018 after nine men publicly accused him of sexual abuse.Domingo now has a string of European dates on the Calendar, including Zurich on October 13 and Moscow October 17.European houses have thus far taken more of a wait-and-see stance, and he's received standing ovations at shows in Salzburg and Hungary that took place weeks after the accusations dropped.Domingo's next performances stateside are set to begin February 22 at the Los Angeles Opera, which did not respond to a request for comment on the star's break with the Met.