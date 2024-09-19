Pakistan’s Film “The Legends Of Maula Jatt” To Be Premiered Now In India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:57 PM
Film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” will be released in Indian Punjab on October 2, say Mahira Khan and Bilal Lashari
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) The release date for Pakistan’s blockbuster film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” will be showcased in Indian cinemas.
Film's director Bilal Lashari and actress Mahira Khan shared updates on their official Instagram accounts, announcing that the film would be released in Punjab, India, on Wednesday, October 2.
Mahira Khan also expressed her eagerness to connect with her Punjabi audience in India. She shared the film's poster on her Instagram stories and encouraged her fans to watch it.
“The Legends of Maula Jatt” was initially scheduled to be released in India in December 2022.
It was premiered across Pakistan in 2022.
However, its release was canceled in India due to opposition from Hindu extremist groups and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
“The Legends of Maula Jatt” is the first Pakistani film to be released in Indian cinemas in over a decade.
The last Pakistani film to release in Indian theaters was “Bol,” in which Mahira Khan starred in 2011.
Prior to that, the 2008 film "Ramchand Pakistani" featured Indian actress Nandita Das and Rashid Farooqui.
Besides it, the 2007 film “Khuda Ke Liye” included Naseeruddin Shah in its cast.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage21 hours ago
-
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration2 days ago
-
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora6 days ago
-
Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thriller Exploring a Mot ..7 days ago
-
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai8 days ago
-
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation9 days ago
-
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video10 days ago
-
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan goes viral10 days ago
-
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints12 days ago
-
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos13 days ago
-
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist15 days ago
-
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram19 days ago