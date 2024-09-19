Open Menu

Pakistan’s Film “The Legends Of Maula Jatt” To Be Premiered Now In India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:57 PM

Film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” will be released in Indian Punjab on October 2, say Mahira Khan and Bilal Lashari

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) The release date for Pakistan’s blockbuster film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” will be showcased in Indian cinemas.

Film's director Bilal Lashari and actress Mahira Khan shared updates on their official Instagram accounts, announcing that the film would be released in Punjab, India, on Wednesday, October 2.

Mahira Khan also expressed her eagerness to connect with her Punjabi audience in India. She shared the film's poster on her Instagram stories and encouraged her fans to watch it.

“The Legends of Maula Jatt” was initially scheduled to be released in India in December 2022.

It was premiered across Pakistan in 2022.

However, its release was canceled in India due to opposition from Hindu extremist groups and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

“The Legends of Maula Jatt” is the first Pakistani film to be released in Indian cinemas in over a decade.

The last Pakistani film to release in Indian theaters was “Bol,” in which Mahira Khan starred in 2011.

Prior to that, the 2008 film "Ramchand Pakistani" featured Indian actress Nandita Das and Rashid Farooqui.

Besides it, the 2007 film “Khuda Ke Liye” included Naseeruddin Shah in its cast.

More Stories From Showbiz