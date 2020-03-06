UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Playback Singer 'Mala Begum' Remembered

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:53 PM

Playback singer 'Mala Begum' remembered

Renowned Pakistani playback singer Mala Begum remembered on her 30th death anniversary on Friday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Renowned Pakistani playback singer Mala Begum remembered on her 30th death anniversary on Friday (today).

The 30th death anniversary of popular urdu and Punjabi singer of 60's and 70's, Naseem Nazli Begum, popularly called Mala, was observed across the country.

Mala was a top female singer and only the second best to Madam Noor Jehan as playback singer. Mala started her career somewhere around late fifties. She sung more than 300 songs in almost two decades singing career.

Prominent musician G.A. Chishti introduced her in a Punjabi film Aabroo in 1961. Her first Urdu film was Suraj Mukhi in which she changed her name to Mala and sang a simple Urdu composition, Aaya re dekho for the film Sooraj Mukhi (1962.

But she got breakthrough from film Mehboob in 1962 with this super hit song:Sapno mein urri urri jaun, PTV/private news channels reported.

Mala was born in Faisalabad, her real name was Naseem Begum and she was younger sister of Pakistan's first female music director Shamim Nazli. She died on March 6,1990.

Some of her super hit film songs: Dil deta hai ro ro duhai (Ishq par zor nahin 1963);Agar tum pyar Se dekho to apni Jan; Tujh peh qurban, dilbar Jan (Sarhad 1966);Shama ka Shola bharak raha hai (Aadil 1966); Dil mein basaya pyar Se ham Ne (Jaag utha Insaan 1966); Kise awaz dun, tere siwa... (Sharik-e-Hayyat 1968);Tere gham Se mohabbat ho geye hai (Shab bakhair 1968); Too Ne bar bar kiya mujhe beqarar (Saza 1970);Chaley thandi hawa chham chham (Najma 1970).

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Film And Movies Music Died Siwa Ho Noor Jehan March From Best Top

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan condoles death of renown ..

6 minutes ago

NBF registers 11,000 members in year 2019 to provi ..

3 minutes ago

An evening of Urdu narration for art lovers tomorr ..

3 minutes ago

48 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

WASA issues desilting plan for sewerage system

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Unharmed in Kabul ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.