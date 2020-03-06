Renowned Pakistani playback singer Mala Begum remembered on her 30th death anniversary on Friday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Renowned Pakistani playback singer Mala Begum remembered on her 30th death anniversary on Friday (today).

The 30th death anniversary of popular urdu and Punjabi singer of 60's and 70's, Naseem Nazli Begum, popularly called Mala, was observed across the country.

Mala was a top female singer and only the second best to Madam Noor Jehan as playback singer. Mala started her career somewhere around late fifties. She sung more than 300 songs in almost two decades singing career.

Prominent musician G.A. Chishti introduced her in a Punjabi film Aabroo in 1961. Her first Urdu film was Suraj Mukhi in which she changed her name to Mala and sang a simple Urdu composition, Aaya re dekho for the film Sooraj Mukhi (1962.

But she got breakthrough from film Mehboob in 1962 with this super hit song:Sapno mein urri urri jaun, PTV/private news channels reported.

Mala was born in Faisalabad, her real name was Naseem Begum and she was younger sister of Pakistan's first female music director Shamim Nazli. She died on March 6,1990.

Some of her super hit film songs: Dil deta hai ro ro duhai (Ishq par zor nahin 1963);Agar tum pyar Se dekho to apni Jan; Tujh peh qurban, dilbar Jan (Sarhad 1966);Shama ka Shola bharak raha hai (Aadil 1966); Dil mein basaya pyar Se ham Ne (Jaag utha Insaan 1966); Kise awaz dun, tere siwa... (Sharik-e-Hayyat 1968);Tere gham Se mohabbat ho geye hai (Shab bakhair 1968); Too Ne bar bar kiya mujhe beqarar (Saza 1970);Chaley thandi hawa chham chham (Najma 1970).