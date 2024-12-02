Samina Ahmed Unveils Surprising Marriage Proposal By Manzar Sehbai
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Actress says she found Manzar Sehbai's personality to be very intriguing
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) Pakistani actress Samina Ahmed unveiled that she was taken aback when actor Manzar Sehbai suddenly proposed to her.
“I found Manzar Sehbai's personality to be very intriguing. The two had played a married couple in a drama, and their conversations on set gradually developed into a friendship,” said the actress in a recent interview on Monday.
Samina said that one day Manzar Sehbai unexpectedly proposed to her.
“ I was surprised and instead of answering, I asked him, 'Do you really think we should get married?' With confidence, he said that’s exactly how he felt, and that’s when I agreed to the marriage,” she revealed.
She expressed that her loneliness ended after marriage.
"Now, when I return home, I feel that someone is waiting for me,” said the actress.
Samina also shared that her children, who live abroad, were surprised when she informed them of her decision to marry. They jokingly remarked, "What has gotten into mom?"
She also spoke about the popularity of her recently aired drama Bebi Baaji Ki Bahuein, saying that she was astonished by the love it received.
Upon returning to Pakistan, she was thrilled to hear the fans chanting "Bebi Baaji" at the airport.
Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai tied the knot in a simple ceremony in Lahore in April 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Samina, who began her acting career at the age of 18 on ptv, has starred in numerous iconic dramas such as Akkar Bakkar, Alif Noon, Family Front and Aangan.
Manzar Sehbai, on the other hand, has showcased his talent in acclaimed films like Manto, Bol, and Zinda Bhaag.
