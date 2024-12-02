Open Menu

Samina Ahmed Unveils Surprising Marriage Proposal By Manzar Sehbai

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Samina Ahmed unveils surprising marriage proposal by Manzar Sehbai

Actress says she found Manzar Sehbai's personality to be very intriguing

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) Pakistani actress Samina Ahmed unveiled that she was taken aback when actor Manzar Sehbai suddenly proposed to her.

“I found Manzar Sehbai's personality to be very intriguing. The two had played a married couple in a drama, and their conversations on set gradually developed into a friendship,” said the actress in a recent interview on Monday.

Samina said that one day Manzar Sehbai unexpectedly proposed to her.

“ I was surprised and instead of answering, I asked him, 'Do you really think we should get married?' With confidence, he said that’s exactly how he felt, and that’s when I agreed to the marriage,” she revealed.

She expressed that her loneliness ended after marriage.

"Now, when I return home, I feel that someone is waiting for me,” said the actress.

Samina also shared that her children, who live abroad, were surprised when she informed them of her decision to marry. They jokingly remarked, "What has gotten into mom?"

She also spoke about the popularity of her recently aired drama Bebi Baaji Ki Bahuein, saying that she was astonished by the love it received.

Upon returning to Pakistan, she was thrilled to hear the fans chanting "Bebi Baaji" at the airport.

Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai tied the knot in a simple ceremony in Lahore in April 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Samina, who began her acting career at the age of 18 on ptv, has starred in numerous iconic dramas such as Akkar Bakkar, Alif Noon, Family Front and Aangan.

Manzar Sehbai, on the other hand, has showcased his talent in acclaimed films like Manto, Bol, and Zinda Bhaag.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Marriage Married Bol Manzar Sehbai April 2020 Family PTV Airport Love

Recent Stories

PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Cho ..

PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Chowk during protest

14 minutes ago
 Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools ..

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims

31 minutes ago
 Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

33 minutes ago
 YFP president advocates collective problem-solving ..

YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures

33 minutes ago
 City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

30 minutes ago
 Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-cho ..

Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case

30 minutes ago
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

30 minutes ago
 Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrest ..

Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested

30 minutes ago
 French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

30 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

36 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 2 ..

LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours

36 minutes ago
 Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz