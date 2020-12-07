Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

(@fidahassanain)

The 31-year old has thanked Almighty Allah for blessing her to learn and study Holy Quran and Hadith after making announcement of quitting Showbiz industry.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Actress and Model Zainab Jamil announced to quit showbiz industry for islam, the sources said on Monday.

Zainab Jamil wanted to learn more about teachings of Islam.

She made this announcement through her Instagram account. She wrote: “I’m proud to announce that I have quit acting and modeling,”.

She also thanked Almighty Allah in her message and blessing her for learning and studying Holy Quran and Hadith.

Zainab Jamil said she would lead his life in accordance with Islam.

“I’ll now live my life according to Islamic teachings and get the most out of Islam,” she stated.

Previously, she appeared in several dramas of Geo Entertainment, like Sada Sukhi Raho, Manchli, Mil Ke Hum Na Milla, Aapke Kaneez and , Susral Meri Bahen Ka.