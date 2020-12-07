UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zainab Jamil Quits Showbiz For Islam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

The 31-year old has thanked Almighty Allah for blessing her to learn and study Holy Quran and Hadith after making announcement of quitting Showbiz industry.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Actress and Model Zainab Jamil announced to quit showbiz industry for islam, the sources said on Monday.

Zainab Jamil wanted to learn more about teachings of Islam.

She made this announcement through her Instagram account. She wrote: “I’m proud to announce that I have quit acting and modeling,”.

She also thanked Almighty Allah in her message and blessing her for learning and studying Holy Quran and Hadith.

Zainab Jamil said she would lead his life in accordance with Islam.

“I’ll now live my life according to Islamic teachings and get the most out of Islam,” she stated.

Previously, she appeared in several dramas of Geo Entertainment, like Sada Sukhi Raho, Manchli, Mil Ke Hum Na Milla, Aapke Kaneez and , Susral Meri Bahen Ka.

Related Topics

Showbiz Lead Industry Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

2 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

25 minutes ago

Abiy says Ethiopia working to restore order in con ..

9 minutes ago

RCB hygiene check; 32 notices issued to food outle ..

9 minutes ago

UN Slams Afghan Justice System for Lack of Justice ..

9 minutes ago

EU's Sefcovic Says Will Discuss Brexit Deal, Irish ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.