Chief Minister KP unveils logos, trophy of KP National Hockey League-2021

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan along with Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Olympian Asif Bajwa Friday unveiled the logos and trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 at CM Secretariat here.

Advisor to the CM on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash, Minister Zakat and Usher KP Anwar Zaib, MPA Fakhar Jehan, legendary Jansher Khan, Olympian Khawjah Junaid, Olympian Rahim Khan, SVP PHF Muhammad Saeed Khan, legend Mohib Ullah, Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, Aamir Atlas, World No. 10 Amajd Khan, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Merged Area Pir Abdullah, international hockey players Waqas Khan, Naveed Iqbal, Junaid Zahir, Zahid Khan, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Hidayat Ullah, Director Female Games Miss Rashid Ghaznavi, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Deputy Director Finance Tariq Khan, AD Amjad Iqbal, Administrators Faisal Shah and Syed Jaffar Shah, international squash player Nasir Iqbal, gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam, squash players Komal Khan, Mehvish Khan, Sana Badur, players were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said this was the first time in the history of the country that a hockey league was being organized in the province. So far, seven out of eleven Astroturfs have been completed, while four more Astroturfs would be laid, bringing the number across the province to 14 in total.

The chief minister also gave approval of three more Astroturfs at Buner, Swabi and Malakand where a large number of hockey players would be facilitated.He said that cricket, hockey, squash, football and volleyball were being given more attention because of more talent in the province.

He said that steps have been taken by provincial government to revive hockey and it is a historic day.

"We are trying to create more champions in all sports. That is why steps have been taken and now a total of 30 billion of funds have been allocated for the development of infrastructure in the province.

He said earlier there was only Rs 130 million but now the government has increased sports funds in the current fiscal year as Rs. 9.5 billions.

"We have the full support of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on his instructions now the sports budget has reached a record high.

He said to ensure equal opportunities to the female players each of the Division Headquarters would have separate Gymnasiums for females with multiple games facilities.

He said the govt introduced U23, U21 and U16 Games wherein thousands of players associated and are being facilitated with sports equipment of international standard and other facilities.

He said provincial government was focusing more on youngsters so that they could perform in the field rather than playing with mobile devices which were harmful for them. He said under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project, 151 projects have been completed which will provide sports facilities to the athletes at their doorstep.

Astroturf had been laid in Dera Ismail Khan Khan, Mardan, Charsadda, Islamia College, Peshawar, Bannu and Kohat while work on Astroturf at Swat, Parachinar, Nowshera, Bajaur, Buner, Swabi, Malakand were underway.

Earlier, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed in his address said that Rs 1 million would be given to the winners of the league, Rs. 5 million runners, Rs. 3 million third position holders.

He said a total of eight teams will be part of the league and one team from merged tribal areas. The teams comprised Peshawar Falcons, Malakand Tigers, DIKhan Stallions, Kohat Eagles, Hazara Warriors, Bannu Panthers, Mardan Bears and Tribal Lines. The League has 32 Olympian and international players from National Junior and National Senior teams of Pakistan and 13 players from each divisional headquarters.

He said transportation, food, gears would also be provided to the players. Teams will be auctioned regularly, he said. Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation Olympian Asif Bajwa termed the League a historical step of the KP government and thanked the Chief Minister for sensing the importance of holding and supporting Pakistan hockey.

President KPHA Syed Zahir Shah lauded the chief minister and his entire team for laying Astroturf across the province in a short span of time and for taking steps for the promotion of sports with excellent results.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally unveiled the trophy and logos of the teams in a colorful ceremony.