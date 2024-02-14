Open Menu

HBL PSL 9 Official Anthem ‘Khul Ke Khel’ Released

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Renowned singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have sung the anthem for HBL Pakistan Super League 9 season going to start from February 17.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2024) HBL Pakistan Super League 9, “Khul Ke Khel” performed by renowned singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig has been released.

The anthem has been released just three days before the start of the 9th season of the mega event in the country.

PCB has released the anthem on its YouTube channel.

According to Ali Zafar, this anthem will also become popular like the previous anthems.

On the other hand, the high security arrangements have been made for HBL PSL 9.

A comprehensive plan has been devised to ensure the security and peaceful conduct of the event. A total of 17,176 police officers will be deployed in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, where matches are scheduled to be held.

Furthermore, three companies of the army will also participate in security measures for the event.

In terms of police distribution, 6,936 officers will be stationed in Lahore, 5,700 in Multan, and 4,538 in Rawalpindi. The police force will collaborate with other districts to manage traffic flow in host cities and oversee team movements and installation of cameras during matches. The spatial monitoring of PSL routes will be done via helicopter, and 24-hour surveillance will be conducted using CCTV cameras.

Extra cameras will be installed inside cricket team routes and stadiums. mobile command vans and drones are also part of the security plan. Additionally, 20 Dolphin and 20 Elite Force teams will patrol the streets. Like state guests, cricket teams participating in the PSL will be treated, ensuring their safety and protection throughout the tournament.

The opening match will see two-time champions and current title holders Lahore Qalandars face off against Islamabad United. Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are scheduled to clash on February 24th and March 9th.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the match on February 24th, while National Bank Stadium will host Qalandars and Kings' match on March 9th.

Teams like Kings, Qalandars, Sultans, and United will play five matches each at their respective home grounds, while Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators will play a match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 25th, with Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi hosting three matches each.

