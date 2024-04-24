Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

Karachi, Lahore and Multan have won their matches by defeating their rivals during National Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament played at different sites in Faisalabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Karachi, Lahore and Multan have won their matches by defeating their rivals during National Women’s One-Day cricket Tournament played at different sites in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to details, Karachi faced Rawalpindi in match at Iqbal Stadium where Karachi defeated its rival with 36 runs.

Deciding bat first, Karachi team scored 190 runs. Its Horina Sajjad scored 76 runs with the help of 7 sixes while Aroob Shah scored 44 runs. Hamna Bilal of Rawalpindi team obtained 4 wickets against 25 runs.

Chasing the target, Rawalpindi tried best but its team could score only 154 runs with a loss of 9 wickets.

Maham Anees of Rawalpindi scored 56 runs while its four batswomen became run out. Anoosay Nasir of Karachi got 2 wickets while Horina Sajjad was declared player of the match.

In other match, Lahore defeated Quetta with 88 runs in Jawad Club Ground. Lahore decided bat first and made 199 runs with a loss of 9 wickets during set 50 overs.

Kainat Hafeez remained top scorer with 58 runs while Naureen Yaqoob scored 31 runs. Ayesha Amjad of Quetta obtained 4 wickets against 44 runs.

Responding to the target, Quetta team returned to pavilion with 111 runs. Quetta also obtained 28 extra runs which was the major score of its team. Naureen Yaqoob of Karachi got 3 wickets against 22 runs and was declared player of the match due to her all-rounder performance.

In third match played at Boharanwali Ground, Multan beat Peshawar with 4 wickets. Peshawar team decided to bat first but its entire team returned to pavilion with 101 runs. Alina Shah scored 50 runs whereas Noor-ul-Eman of Multan got 5 wickets.

In response, Multan team presented excellent performance and hit the target with a loss of 6 wickets.

Tasmia Rubab of Multan scored 26 runs and remained not out while Momina Riyasat of Peshawar obtained 3 wickets in this match.