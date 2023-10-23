Kohat board wins Futsal C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Kohat Board bagged All Pakistan Inter Board Futsal Championship here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

In the final match of the championship Kohat Board downed Swat Board by 3-4 on penalty kicks. In the scheduled time, both teams were tied with 2-2 goals.

In the third position match, Quetta board defeated Islamabad board by 2-7 goals.

Rana Tanveer Ahmed acted as match commissioner while Muhammad Anwar Khan, Arif Gul and Tawheed Gulzar performed the duties of the referees.

President of Pakistan Football Federation Hazrat Ali Khan and Secretary General Adnan Malik congratulated the tournament committee. A total of 11 teams from across the country participated in the championship, which were divided into two groups. Group A included teams from Mardan, Kohat, Karachi (BIE), Swat, Peshawar and Bannu while teams from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Quetta and Karachi (SBTE) were placed in Group B.