PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Mardan won the second Martial Arts sports Gala Men's and Women's Taekwondo Championship while in the Wushu event Peshawar grabbed male and female trophies of the second Martial Arts Gala, which concluded here on Thursday.

Sports Secretary Abid Majeed was the chief guest who witnessed the fights of the women and male events of both Taekwondo, a Korean Martial Arts and Wushu, Chinese Martial Arts. Later on he also distributed prizes among the players.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Project Director 1000 Playground facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Chief Planning Officer Asif Shah, District Sports Officer Charsadda and Peshawar Tehseenullah Khan, Chief Organizer Shah Faisal, Chairman Khyber Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi, President KP Wushu Association Rehmat Gul, Secretary Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Murtaza Hassan, Provincial Wushu Association Secretary Najamullah, General Secretary Jujitsu Tehseenullah and female Organizing Secretary Nazia Ali were also present.

According to the results, in the Men's event, Mardan won three gold, one silver and 44 points by grabbing first position, Dera Ismail Khan came second with one gold, one silver, one bronze medal and 31 points while Hazara won one gold, one silver, two bronze medals and recorded third position with 29 points.

Noman of Mardan won gold in 64 kg, Sher Ali of Peshawar won silver, Shah Hussain and Mohammad of Kohat won bronze, Wajahat of Mardan won gold in 70 kg, Mohammad Ali of Peshawar won silver, Sami of Kohat and Hazara won. Usman won bronze, Usman of Mardan won gold in 78kg, Yasir of Dera Ismail Khan won silver, Haseeb of Kohat and Atif of Hazara won bronze medals.

In the women's event, Mardan won first, Dera Ismail Khan second and Peshawar remained third.

In 57kg, Aqsa of Peshawar came first, Iman of Mardan came second, Pakiza of Dera Ismail Khan and Maryam of Kohat came third respectively, Maimuna of Dera Ismail Khan came first in 67kg, Hadia of Hazara came second, Momina of Kohat and Saira of Swat took third position. Rehman of Dera Ismail Khan came first, Habiba of Hazara came second, Fatima of Peshawar and Bashari of Swat came third in the over 67 kg category.

In Wushu, Peshawar claimed male and female titles. Shehab of Peshawar won gold in 56 kg, Abdul Malik of Dera Ismail Khan won silver, Bilal of Kohat and Islamullah of Malakand won bronze, Omar of Peshawar won gold in 60 kg, Kamran of Dera Ismail Khan won silver, Kohat's Asad and Abdullah of Hazara won bronze medals respectively.

Salman of Peshawar won gold in 65kg, Abrar of Kohat won silver, Manzoor of Hazara and Zeeshan of Bannu won bronze, Shah Sawar of Peshawar won gold in 70kg and Samad of Bannu won silver. Ahmed of Mardan and Arshad of Hazara won bronze respectively, Fazal Amin of Peshawar won gold in over 70kg category, Obaid-ur-Rehman of Peshawar won silver, Abdullah of Mardan and Fazal Rabi of Malakand won bronze medals.

In the women's 40kg category, Fatima of Peshawar won gold, Samira of Kohat won silver, Momina of Hazara and Amna of Mardan won bronze, Sumbal of Mardan won gold in 44kg, Nazima of Hazara won silver and Maryam and Malakand of Peshawar won gold. Ajala won bronze, Maryam of Peshawar won gold in 48kg, Laiba of Peshawar won silver, Sheba of Kohat and Kainat of Malakand won bronze, Iqra of Peshawar won gold in 52kg, Nabila of Malakand won silver, Noor Fatima of Hazara and Jasmine of Mardan won bronze respectively. Madina of Mardan won gold in 56kg, Muneeb of Peshawar won silver, Malakand Ruqiya and Sunin of Bannu won bronze medals.