MCC Reach Pakistan After 48 Years, First T20 Scheduled For Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:05 PM

MCC reach Pakistan after 48 years, first T20 scheduled for Friday

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), also known as the owner of Lord's Cricket Ground and the Guardian of the Laws of the game, have reached Pakistan after 48 years, Dunya News reported on Thursda

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Marylebone cricket Club (MCC), also known as the owner of Lord's Cricket Ground and the Guardian of the Laws of the game, have reached Pakistan after 48 years, Dunya news reported on Thursday.MCC will be led by club president and Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara.

Three players - Liam Dawson, Phil Salt and Samit Patel - are chosen from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to represent the visiting team in one match each.MCC will begin their tour on Friday, February 14, at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL) where a Twenty20 (T20) is scheduled against Lahore Qalandars.

Friday 14th February - Lahore Qalandars v MCC (T20)Gaddafi Stadium, 5.00pm PKT/12.00 noon GMTSunday 16th February - Pakistan Shaheens v MCC (50 overs)Aitchison College, 9.30 am PKT/4.30 am GMTMonday 17th February - Northern v MCC (T20)Aitchison College, 12.30 pm PKT/7.30 am GMTWednesday 19th February - Multan Sultans v MCC (T20)Aitchison College, 12.30 pm PKT/7.30 am GMT)Let it be known that five changes have been made in the Pakistan Shaheens' line-up for a 50-over contest against MCC at Aitchison College as PSL franchises have called-up players for the preparations in the lead up to the tournament.

Ehsan Adil, Imran Butt, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Asghar and Sajid Khan will replace Akif Javed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Mohsin, Saif Badar and Umar Khan respectively in the 12-player squad which will be captained by Saud Shakeel.Meanwhile, Northern, who play a T20 match against the MCC at the same venue on 17 February, have also made a change in their line-up for similar reasons.

Musa Khan, who graduated to the highest level by making his Test debut Down Under in Novermber last year, has been replaced with Munir Riaz, who took 14 wickets in six matches in the National U19 Three-Day Tournament 2019-20.

Kumar Sangakkara (c), Ravi Bopara, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Michael Leask, Arron Lilley, Imran Qayyum, Will Rhodes, Safyaan Sharif, Roelof van der Merwe, Ross Whiteley.

