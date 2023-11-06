MUET Jamshoro clinches Inter-Varsity Table Tennis Tournament Zone-K

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro clinched the Inter Varsity Table Tennis Tournament Zone K by defeating Government College University Hyderabad by 3-2.

The tournament was organized by Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in collaboration with Higher education Commission Islamabad, the SABS University spokesman informed here on Monday adding that teams from eight universities of the province including Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir's, IBA Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Sufism University Bhit Shah, Quaid-e-Awam University Nawabshah, Government College University Hyderabad and host SABS University Jamshoro participated in the tournament.

The team of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro comprising Zafar Iqbal, Adnan Shahid, Osama Memon, Anus Rajput and Muhammad Omer Shaikh reached in the final where it defeated the team of Government College University Hyderabad after a thrilling contest.

The Incharge sports SABS University Hina Marvi Khilji and Director of Sports Mehran University Abdul Ghaffar Chandio gave trophies and certificates to winning team members and congratulated them for their marvelous achievement.