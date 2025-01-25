PCB Announces Schedule For Tri-nation ODI Series
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 03:28 PM
Series will be played on a single-league basis from 8 to 14 February
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) today announced the schedule for the tri-nation ODI series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa. The series will be played on a single-league basis from 8 to 14 February, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting the opening two matches and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium staging the final league match and the final.
Pakistan and New Zealand will kick off the series at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, 8 February, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 1400 (local time). New Zealand will then face South Africa on Monday, 10 February, in a day match with the toss set for 0900 (local time).
The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on South Africa on 12 February in a day/night match at the National Bank Stadium, starting at 1400 (local time). The final will be played on Friday, 14 February, with the first ball to be bowled at 1400 (local time).
Both Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to train at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, 6 February, under lights, while South Africa’s first outing at the historic venue will be on the morning of Sunday, 9 February.
While the four matches at Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium will provide the three sides with an excellent opportunity to finalise preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it will also be a perfect occasion for the PCB to showcase its redesigned and redeveloped venues to the world through its world-class broadcast.
At the Gaddafi Stadium, the spectator capacity has been increased, with new chairs installed throughout the venue. Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring a superior viewing experience for fans worldwide. To further elevate the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens – measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet – have been installed. A brand-new hospitality enclosure for players and officials is near completion, ensuring that the iconic stadium is fully operational to deliver an unparalleled experience for all stakeholders.
At the National Bank Stadium, significant enhancements have been made, including the creation of a new hospitality enclosure for players and officials at the University End. To improve broadcast coverage, 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort.
Schedule of tri-series matches (day/night matches will start at 1400, day match will begin at 0930):
8 February – Pakistan v New Zealand (d/n)
10 February – New Zealand v South Africa (d)
12 February – Pakistan v South Africa (d/n)
14 February – Final (d/n)
