UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Announces Schedules, Squads For Bangladesh U16 Tour Of Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:23 PM

PCB announces schedules, squads for Bangladesh U16 tour of Pakistan

Pakistan will host Bangladesh U16 for two three-day and three one-day matches from October 25 till November 8 as a part of Pakistan Crickets Boards continues efforts for the restoration of international cricket in the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan will host Bangladesh U16 for two three-day and three one-day matches from October 25 till November 8 as a part of Pakistan Crickets Boards continues efforts for the restoration of international cricket in the country.

The Bangladesh side will arrive in Rawalpindi on October 22 for what is the reciprocal tour after Pakistan U16 toured Bangladesh earlier this year in April and May.

The five matches will be played at Rawalpindi's Khan Research Laboratories Ground (KRLG).

During this time, Bangladesh women's team will be in Lahore for three T2oIs and two ODIs against Pakistan women's team.

After the success of Sri Lanka's tour to Karachi and Lahore, this series is expected to further underscore Pakistan's ability to host international teams and establish the country as a safe tourist destination ahead of Sri Lanka's return to Pakistan in December for Tests and Bangladesh's men's team tour early next year.

PCB Director, International Cricket Operation, Zakir Khan said here on Monday, "I want to thank the Bangladesh Cricket board for sending their U16 side to Pakistan. Competitive age-group cricket serves great opportunity to emerging players to enhance their skills and at the same time it helps the selectors to identify the upcoming talent." "I am sure this series will not only help both boards identify the future stars of their respective countries but will also establish confidence in Pakistan's ability to host more top-flight cricket in the country." The junior selection committee, headed by Saleem Jaffar, also announced the squads for the two three-day and three one-day matches.

The teams were selected after practice matches from the ongoing camp at the National Cricket academy in Lahore, which runs from 12 till 21 October.

Squads: Three-day: Aaliyan Mehmood (captain) (Karachi), Mohammad Waqas (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Abbas Ali (Peshawar), Afzal Manzoor (wicketkeeper) (Sialkot), Ahmad Khan (Abbottabad), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Ali Hasan (Sialkot), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Ayaz Shah (FATA), Farhad Khan (FATA), Haseeb Imran (Rawalpindi), Ibrar Afzal (Lahore), Khalid Khan (Quetta), Mohammad Shehzad (Multan), Mohammad Sikandar (Hyderabad) and Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad).

One-day: Aaliyan Mehmood (captain) (Karachi), Mohammad Waqas (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Abbas Ali (Peshawar), Ahmad Khan (Abbottabad), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Ali Hasan (Sialkot), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Hussain (Rawalpindi), Ibtasham Rehman (Faisalabad) (subject to fitness), Ismail Khan (FATA), Khalid Khan (Quetta), Mohammad Shehzad (Multan), Muneeb Wasif (Lahore), Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad), Zain Anwar (Karachi) and Zubair Shinwari (wicketkeeper) (FATA).

Team management: Ijaz Ahmad (coach-cum-manager), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Hafiz Naeem ul Rasool (physiotherapist) and Usman Hashmi (analyst).

Schedule: 25-27 October - First three-day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi 30 October-1 November - Second three-day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi 4 November - First One-Day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi 6 November - Second One-Day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi 8 November - Third One-Day, Pakistan U16 v Bangladesh U16, KRLG, Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Bangladesh FATA Abbottabad Sri Lanka Hyderabad Rawalpindi Same Sialkot April May October November December Women From Coach

Recent Stories

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

1 minute ago

Schedule, squads announced for Bangladesh U16 tour ..

3 minutes ago

TECNO Launches CAMON 12 Air Exclusively Online

9 minutes ago

Blind murder case of DEO Kolai Palis solved, kille ..

40 seconds ago

No Syria-type pullout planned for Afghanistan: Pen ..

41 seconds ago

Police arrest 11 suspects, weapons recovered in Ka ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.