Peshawar Falcon, Tribal Loins record victories in KP National Hockey League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Falcon and Tribal Loins recorded victories against their respective rivals in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 played at two different venues Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium Bannu and Ratta Kolachi sports Complex Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

In the first match played at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium, Bannu Peshawar Falcon secured a vital 3-0 victory against Malakand Tigers in the thrill-packed match wherein large number of spectators turned up.

The match between Peshawar Falcon and Malakand Tigers provided great thrill as till the end of the first 37 minutes, none of the teams could score any goal despite making incisive rallies of attacks. Malakand Tigers got four penalty corner but they were failed to score on any. International Mubashir also failed to score on two occasion and thus after a goal-less first, second quarters, it was Peshawar Falcon who got the lead in the 37th minute through right winger international Hanan Shahid through field attempt.

After taking lead, Peshawar put in more pressure and succeeded in scoring another goal through inside left international Amjad on the field attempt in the 49th minute, making the tally 2-0.

Two minute later outside left international Usman slammed in another goal through a beautiful reverse flick, making the tally 3-0. Malakand tried their hard to reduce the margin and took two penalty corner in the crucial time but failed to score and thus Peshawar Falcon won the match by 3-0. It was the second victory of Peshawar Falcon in the League before it defeated Dera Ismail Khan Stallions by 8-3.

Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barqi, Administrator Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium Ehsanullah and President and Organizing Secretary Syed Zahir Shah were present on the occasion and witnessed the match.

The match was supervised by Yasir and Shakir.

In the second match played at Ratta Kolachi Sports Complex Dera Ismail Khan, Tribal Lions defeated Kohat Eagles by a tennis score margin 9-3. It was the second minute of the match when Tribal Lions took the lead through international Hammad Anjum through field attempt. After taking the lead Tribal Lions put in more pressure and scored any other goal after three minute through international Rana Waheed on the field attempt. It was Hammad Anjum who travelled past three defenders and gave a free ball to Rana Waheed who did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make the tally 2-0.

When taking 2-0, it in the 10th minute when Rana Waheed scored another beautiful goal from the top of the D area and did not give much time to the rival goal-keeper to stop. When taking three goal lead, this time Kohat Eagles Bilal, the center striker, reduced the margin through field attempt, making the tally 3-1.

In the 19th minute Rana Waheed scored the first hat-trick of the League by scoring a beautiful goal after dodging two defenders and even the onrushing goal-keeper of Kohat Tiger. In the next minute Bilal of Kohat reduced the margin by scoring his second goals and second goal of the team as well.

At 4-2, Tribal Lions scored the fifth goal through inside right Osama on the field attempt, in the 34th minute, Usman, 39th minute Yasin on penalty corner, Rana Waheed in the 44th minute, 60th minute Hammad Anjum scored one goal each. Rana Waheed was the pick of the pack who scored four goals while in the dying moments Arbab of Kohat Eagles reduced the margin by scoring his teams third goal. Thus Tribal Lions won the match by 9-3. Shahid Gul and Fareed Ullah supervised the margin.