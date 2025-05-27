vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

The Y29 comes with Anti-Drop Armor Design and SCHOTT α Glass, offering enhanced protection against drops, bumps, and everyday accidents.

In an age where smartphones are not just tech tools but style statements, vivo Y29 makes a strong impression, not only for how it looks, but for how much it delivers. From morning alarms to late night scrolls, this sleek powerhouse is designed to keep up with you, every step of the way. vivo's newest addition to its Y series is more than just a phone, it's a lifestyle companion.

Power That Lasts for Days:

In a world where everything runs on screen time, a strong battery isn't just a feature, it's a necessity. And the vivo Y29 absolutely delivers. Equipped with a massive 6500mAh BlueVolt battery, the Y29 is built for heavy use, and we’re talking real-world, all-day use. Streaming music, binging shows, taking video calls, snapping photos, this phone keeps going even when you don't. And when you finally do need to charge, 44W FlashCharge gets you back up to speed in no time. This means less time stuck to a wall and more time living your life.

For those who often travel or spend long hours outdoors, this kind of battery backup isn’t just impressive, it’s essential.

Solid Build, Seamless Design:

One look at the Y29 and you’ll understand why it fits right into a fashion-forward lifestyle. It’s available in two stunning colours: Noble Brown and Elegant White, both accented by a Metallic High-Gloss Frame that feels as premium as it looks. At just 7.99mm slim, the Y29 is easy to carry, easy to hold, and easy to show off.

The rear camera module is surrounded by Dynamic Light, a fun and interactive detail that responds to music and notifications, adding a unique visual personality to your phone. And yes, it’s functional too.

Built for Real Life:

The Y29 comes with Anti-Drop Armor Design and SCHOTT α Glass, offering enhanced protection against drops, bumps, and everyday accidents. It’s also dust and splash resistant, making it the ideal partner for unpredictable routines and spontaneous adventures.

VIVO Y29

Make Room for Convenience:

Adding an extra touch of practicality, the vivo Y29 features a built-in Infrared Remote Control, a surprisingly useful tool that lets you control TVs, air conditioners, projectors, and more from a variety of brands.

Whether you’re adjusting the AC without leaving your bed or switching channels across the room, this feature blends comfort and control in everyday scenarios.

Smooth Display and Great Sound:

Your phone screen is where most of your life happens, so it better be good. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits’ peak brightness, the Y29’s display is ultra-smooth and easy on the eyes, even in direct sunlight. It’s also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified, which means your late-night binge-watching sessions won’t be as harsh on your vision.

Paired with dual stereo speakers and a 400% audio boost, the Y29 turns everyday listening into a more immersive experience, whether it's a podcast on the way to work or your weekend playlist.

A Camera That Captures More:

Whether you're a casual snapper or an aspiring content creator, the Y29’s 50MP HD main camera ensures your photos are always crisp and vibrant. It's supported by smart features like AI Photo Enhance that adjusts colour, clarity, and sharpness automatically, and AI Erase which helps remove unwanted elements from your shots, making editing almost effortless.

Smart Features That Make Life Easier:

Powered by the Snapdragon® 685 processor and paired with 8GB RAM + 8GB Extended RAM, the Y29 handles multitasking with ease. AI features like AI SuperLink ensure stable calls even in weak signal zones, while Circle to Search, Gemini Assistant, and Screen Translation add small but powerful layers of convenience to your everyday usage.

Price & Availability:

The vivo Y29 is available in two storage variants to suit different user needs, the 128GB version is priced at PKR 49,999, while the 256GB variant is available for PKR 54,999.

The vivo Y29 is a smart, stylish, and reliable lifestyle accessory. With long-lasting battery life, premium design, and real-life durability, it’s built for those who want a phone that performs just as beautifully as it looks.