Cold, Dry Weather Forecast

3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:48 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast

The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

However, fog is likely to prevail in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Multan during morning hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 26 centigradeand 10 centigrade, respectively.

