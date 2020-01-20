UrduPoint.com
Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:32 PM

Cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The Meteorological Department Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees celsius and minimum 8 degree celsius in the city with humidity 81 per cent.

According to Met office, fog is likely to prevail in Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal during night hours. Rain is also expected in districts of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

The synoptic situation showed that a westerly wave is affecting north Balochistan and its adjoining areas and likely to affect upper parts of the country on Tuesday.

