Hot, partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm along with dust storm and strong gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Bajaur, Kurram, Orakzai and Khyber districts, says a morning report of the meteorological center issued here on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and partly cloudy in most parts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms with strong gusty winds occurred in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.

Rain Recorded in Upper Dir 08 mm, Kohat 07 mm, Taimergara and Kakul 04 mm each, Mirkhani and Balakot 03 mm each, Kalam 02 mm, Drosh, Balakot and Mamad Gut 01 mm each.

Maximum winds recorded at different stations in (knots): Buner and Ghalani each 31, Mohmand 26, Peshawar 22, Mamad Gut 21, Kalam 20, Pashat Bajaur 19 and Upper Dir 16.