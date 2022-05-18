UrduPoint.com

Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Prevail In KP: Met

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 12:11 PM

Hot, partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm along with dust storm and strong gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Bajaur, Kurram, Orakzai and Khyber districts, says a morning report of the meteorological center issued here on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and partly cloudy in most parts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms with strong gusty winds occurred in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.

Rain Recorded in Upper Dir 08 mm, Kohat 07 mm, Taimergara and Kakul 04 mm each, Mirkhani and Balakot 03 mm each, Kalam 02 mm, Drosh, Balakot and Mamad Gut 01 mm each.

Maximum winds recorded at different stations in (knots): Buner and Ghalani each 31, Mohmand 26, Peshawar 22, Mamad Gut 21, Kalam 20, Pashat Bajaur 19 and Upper Dir 16.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner Balakot

Recent Stories

National Literary Festival concludes on a high not ..

National Literary Festival concludes on a high note at NUST

10 minutes ago
 Australian medical association calls for return of ..

Australian medical association calls for return of face masks

7 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close higher extending US gains 18th ..

Tokyo shares close higher extending US gains 18th May, 2022

7 minutes ago
 Xinjiang's external trade up over 33 pct in Januar ..

Xinjiang's external trade up over 33 pct in January-April

7 minutes ago
 PM chairs polio task force meeting after a case re ..

PM chairs polio task force meeting after a case reported in Waziristan: Marriyum ..

13 minutes ago
 India records 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more de ..

India records 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.