Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most plan areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) Karachi is ranked as the most polluted city in the world with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 270 points.

The AQI of the port city is extremely harmful to health.

On other hand, Lahore’s AQI level recorded at 221 around 11 am on Friday (today).

The global environmental website, Lahore ranks third among the most polluted cities across the world.

The health experts advised that the city residents must wear masks while stepping outside their homes.

The dense fog engulfed Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

According to the MET office, rain, snow over hills are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.