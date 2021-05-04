UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light Rain With Thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places Of KP: Met Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:05 PM

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast light rain with thunderstorm at isolated places of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast light rain with thunderstorm at isolated places of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

While hot and cloudy weather in most parts of the province, says the daily report of the Met office.

It said that light rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir Upper & Lower, Bunner, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram Bajaur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat ,Hangu, Kuram,Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature 42 �C was recorded in D I Khan.

