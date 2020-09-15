Mainly partly cloudy weather expected in most parts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.However it says that rain with wind-thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, LakkiMarwat, North and South Waziristan, DIKhan and Tank.

Other isolated places where rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected include Malakand, Dir (Upper & Lower), Chitral, Swat, Shangla,Bunner, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram,� Hari Pur, Kohistan, Torghar, Peshawar,Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan and Swabi districts.�During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 41�C was recorded in DIKhan.