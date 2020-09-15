UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Partly Cloudy Weather Expected In Most Parts Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Mainly partly cloudy weather expected in most parts of KP

The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.However it says that rain with wind-thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, LakkiMarwat, North and South Waziristan, DIKhan and Tank.

Other isolated places where rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected include Malakand, Dir (Upper & Lower), Chitral, Swat, Shangla,Bunner, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram,� Hari Pur, Kohistan, Torghar, Peshawar,Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan and Swabi districts.�During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 41�C was recorded in DIKhan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Karak Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces virtual GCC Heritage and O ..

20 minutes ago

Vivo Launches Y51 in Pakistan, The Perfect Blend o ..

21 minutes ago

New women’s fitness centre opens at Fitness Time ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Reserve Forces Returning to Permanent Base ..

8 seconds ago

China Hushen 300 index futures close higher Tuesda ..

12 seconds ago

Pakistan strongly rejects U.S.-India joint stateme ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.