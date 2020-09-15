Mainly Partly Cloudy Weather Expected In Most Parts Of KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:50 PM
The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.However it says that rain with wind-thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, LakkiMarwat, North and South Waziristan, DIKhan and Tank.
Other isolated places where rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected include Malakand, Dir (Upper & Lower), Chitral, Swat, Shangla,Bunner, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram,� Hari Pur, Kohistan, Torghar, Peshawar,Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan and Swabi districts.�During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 41�C was recorded in DIKhan.