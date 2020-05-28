Met Office forecasts new spell of rains in country today

(@fidahassanain)

The strong weather system is likely to enter the country today evening, forecasting more rain from today to Saturday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecast fresh spell of rains in upper and central parts of the county from tonight here on Thursday.

The Met office said that a strong weather system was likely to enter the country today evening, forecasting more rain from today to Saturday.

“Widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills is expected in parts of the country including Punjab under the influence of this new weather system,” the Met office issued statement.

It said that in Punjab, rain and wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Lahore, Gujranwana, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Multan, Jhelum, Faisalabad, sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, according to the weather department.

The weather department advised all concerned authorities to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any undesirable consequences.

National Disaster Management Authority also issued an advisory to handle situation during upcoming thunderstorms and rains staring from Thursday.

The advisory asked all provincial departments, National Highways Authority (NHA), FWO and other institutions to remain vigilant in restoring road link.