UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Forecasts New Spell Of Rains In Country Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:31 PM

Met Office forecasts new spell of rains in country today

The strong weather system is likely to enter the country today evening, forecasting more rain from today to Saturday.   

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecast fresh spell of rains in upper and central parts of the county from tonight here on Thursday.

The Met office said that a strong weather system was likely to enter the country today evening, forecasting more rain from today to Saturday.

“Widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills is expected in parts of the country including Punjab under the influence of this new weather system,” the Met office issued statement.

It said that in Punjab, rain and wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Lahore, Gujranwana, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Multan, Jhelum, Faisalabad, sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, according to the weather department.

The weather department advised all concerned authorities to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any undesirable consequences.

National Disaster Management Authority also issued an advisory to handle situation during upcoming thunderstorms and rains staring from Thursday.

The advisory asked all provincial departments, National Highways Authority (NHA), FWO and other institutions to remain vigilant in restoring road link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Road Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Rawalpindi Jhelum NHA All From FWO Rains

Recent Stories

PM summons important meeting on PIA plane crash to ..

16 minutes ago

Most markets cheered by reopening moves, Hong Kong ..

19 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan announces office timings

19 minutes ago

Australian Scientists Doubt Study That Prompted WH ..

20 minutes ago

Struggling Nissan reports heavy losses, cuts produ ..

20 minutes ago

Govt announces budget for 2020-21 with a focus on ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.