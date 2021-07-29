More rain likely in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of more rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of more rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday.

While, isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Potohar region, Narowal, Lahore, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Upper Dir, Kohistan, Shangla and Buner during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were still penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next few days.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the weather report issued by PMD for the tourists information, rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelum valley, Hunza valley, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, Naran, Kaghan, Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Ziarat and Gilgit from Friday to Tuesday.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local/Barsati nullahs and land sliding in vulnerable areas.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 96 mm, Kalam 10mm, Peshawar, Cherat 06mm, Dera Ismail Khan (City 06, Airport 01), Lower Dir, Balakot 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Malam Jabba 02, Takht Bai, Pattan 01, Punjab: Joharabad 82, Gujranwala 49, Kasur 40, Narowal 20, Sialkot (Airport 20, City 07), Karoor (Layyah) 18, Gujrat 16, Kot Addu 13, Lahore (City 12, Airport 10), Noorpur Thal 11, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, Jhelum 08 , Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04), Islamabad (Saidpur 02), Bhakkar, Hafizabad 02, Mangla, Toba Tek Singh 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 09, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 02), Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 02, Astore, Chillas and Bagrote 01mm.

The highest maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was Dalbandin, Nokkundi 44 C, Panjgur 42, Chillas, Dadu ,Shaheed Benazirabad, Sibbi, Khuzdar and Turbat 41 C.