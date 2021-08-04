UrduPoint.com

More Rain Likely In Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of more rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls in Kashmir, Potohar region, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next few days.

A westerly wave was also present over western and upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded in various places during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Bhakkar 102 mm, Islamabad (Airport 32, Golra 11, Bokra 07, City 04), Mangla 32, Lahore (Tajpura 27, Airport 14) Jhelum 15, Murree 10, Attock 07, Narowal 06, Sialkot (Airport 06) , City 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 06, Chaklala 02), Karor (Layyah) 06, Gujrat 05, Multan (City 04, Airport 02), Mandi Bahauddin 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 12, City 10), Kotli 07, Rawalakot 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 27, City 22), Peshawar (City 17, Airport 09), Balakot 16, Dir (Upper 01, Lower 02), Cherat, Kakul 07, Saidu Sharif 06, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Dalbandin, Nokundi 43 C, Sibbi and Turbat 42 C.

